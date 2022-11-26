Holiday shoppers say Apple's latest iPhones missing from stores

Consumers can't find Apple's newest iPhones this holiday season.

Apple locations are out of stock, per employees across the U.S., leaving shoppers searching for the smartphones empty-handed.

Some even reported purchasing older versions instead.

"We believe many Apple Stores now have iPhone 14 Pro shortages based on model or color or storage of up to 25%-30% below normal heading into a typical December, which is not a good sign heading into holiday season for Cupertino," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Reuters.

In an early November statement, Apple said it anticipated fewer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than previously expected.

A source at Foxconn, Apple's supplier, told the outlet on Friday that production could be further impacted due to worker unrest at the China plant – which has been hit with stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

Best Buy warned of shortages of high-end iPhones at its stores during the holidays last week.

FOX Business' request for comment from Apple was not immediately returned.

Reuters contributed to this report.