Retail

Holiday shoppers say Apple's latest iPhones missing from stores

Newest Apple smartphones out of stock at company stores

Black Friday shopping tips: Where to find the best discounts

TrueTrae.com smart shopping expert Trae Bodge discusses how inflation is impacting holiday shopping and reveals where consumers can find the best deals on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Consumers can't find Apple's newest iPhones this holiday season

Apple locations are out of stock, per employees across the U.S., leaving shoppers searching for the smartphones empty-handed. 

Some even reported purchasing older versions instead. 

"We believe many Apple Stores now have iPhone 14 Pro shortages based on model or color or storage of up to 25%-30% below normal heading into a typical December, which is not a good sign heading into holiday season for Cupertino," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Reuters. 

A man holds an iPhone 14

FILE PHOTO: A man holds an iPhone 14 as Apple Inc's new models go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, Sept. 16, 2022.  (REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

In an early November statement, Apple said it anticipated fewer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than previously expected.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 148.11 -2.96 -1.96%

A source at Foxconn, Apple's supplier, told the outlet on Friday that production could be further impacted due to worker unrest at the China plant – which has been hit with stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

A person shops in an Apple store

A person shops in an Apple store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson / AP Newsroom)

Best Buy warned of shortages of high-end iPhones at its stores during the holidays last week.

Foxconn

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan Nov. 10, 2022.  (REUTERS/Ann Wang / Reuters Photos)

FOX Business' request for comment from Apple was not immediately returned. 

Reuters contributed to this report.