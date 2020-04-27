Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

HBO

HBO Max streaming service will be available on Apple devices at May 27 launch

HBO Max to join streaming wars with Disney, Amazon, Netflix

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

(Reuters) - HBO Max, the forthcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc.-owned WarnerMedia, will be available on Apple Inc. devices when it launches on May 27, the company said on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Customers will be able to access HBO Max on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices, as well as the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers with second- and third-generation Apple TV models will be able to stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.

DISNEY+ HITS 50, SUBSCRIBERS 5 MONTHS AFTER LAUNCH 

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TAT&T INC.30.54+0.83+2.81%

Those who previously subscribed to HBO through Apple TV channels will be able to log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge, the company said. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app.

'FRIENDS' REUNION SPECIAL ON HBO MAX BACK ON AGAIN

AT&T had previously said it would make HBO Max free to some customers at launch. The service will cost $15 per month for non-AT&T customers.

HBO Max will enter a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co-owned Disney+, and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video. It will include 10,000 hours of content from WarnerMedia brands and libraries such as Warner Bros, New Line Cinema and Cartoon Network.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE