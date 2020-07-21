Google says 'technical error' responsible for some news sites' homepages not showing up in search results

Google had a technical issue Tuesday morning that temporarily removed the homepages of several news sites, both conservative and liberal, from its search results. For instance, when you Googled the Daily Caller, a conservative news site, stories about the Daily Caller would show up but not links to the Daily Caller's home page.

Google said the problem, which has been fixed, was a technical issue that was not based on the ideology of the affected sites.

“Today we became aware of an issue that impacted some navigational and site: operator queries. We investigated the issue and have since fixed the error," a Google spokesperson told FOX Business. "This affected a number of sites representing a range of different content and viewpoints. This issue was a technical error unrelated to the content or ideology of the sites affected.”

Google previously said on Twitter that it was fixing a problem that “may fail to show some or any indexed pages from a website.”

The National Pulse originally reported Tuesday that the homepages of several conservative sites, including The National Pulse, Breitbart, Citizen Free Press, the Daily Caller, Red State and The Bongino Report, had been removed from Google’s search results.

Mediaite reporter Charlie Nash pointed out on Twitter that left-leaning sites, like MintPress News, were also affected by the outage.

Google also pointed out that left-leaning sites, like the one for the advocacy group Occupy Democrats, were affected Tuesday.

The search engine giant has faced accusations of bias from lawmakers and activists for years. President Trump said last year that Google should be “sued” because it “manipulated” millions of votes for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Google has denied the claim.

Reuters reported last month that the Department of Justice and a group of state attorneys general are in the final stages of an antitrust investigation into Google.

