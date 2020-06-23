Expand / Collapse search
Justice Dept, state AGs to meet Friday on Google antitrust

The federal government and nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into allegations that Google has broken antitrust laws.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department officials and some state attorneys general are set to meet on Friday to discuss ongoing antitrust probes into Alphabet Inc’s Google unit (GOOGL.O), a person briefed on the matter said.

The federal probe focuses on search bias, advertising and management of Google’s Android operating system.

