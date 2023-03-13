GM scouts ways to integrate AI ChatGPT into 'everything': report

Detroit, Michigan-based General Motors is looking into ways to integrate ChatGPT, a popular artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI, according to reports.

Reuters reported that the integration was part of the automotive manufacturer’s collaboration with Microsoft Corp., which announced earlier this year that it plans to invest $10 billion into OpenAI.

GM Vice President Scott Miller told Reuters that ChatGPT was going to be in "everything."

For example, the chatbot could be used for programming garage door codes or accessing many of the features typically found in a user’s manual.

ChatGPT could also possibly be linked and integrated with a user’s calendar, the VP told Reuters.

GM did not immediately respond to questions from Fox News Digital about the integration of artificial intelligence with vehicles.

"This shift is not about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," a GM spokesperson told Reuters.

Semafor reported on the integration, saying GM was working on a ChatGPT-like assistant.

Microsoft, which is backing OpenAI with some $10 billion, has also seen issues with the technology since incorporating the ChatGPT software in its Bing search engine.

After rolling out the technology in February, reports rolled in that Bing's new chatbot elicited bizarre, inaccurate, and even threatening messages to users.

