Garmin says no customer data stolen in crippling cyber attack

Fitness tech company Garmin confirmed Monday that the outage users experienced earlier in July was a cyber attack but said there is no evidence that any user data was stolen.

"We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation," the company said in a statement. "Affected systems are being restored and we expect to return to normal operation over the next few days."

FOX Business' inquiry to Garmin was not returned.

Garmin does not expect "any material impact to our operations or financial results because of this outage," the company said.

Garmin did not reveal any details about what person or group may have perpetrated the attack, although The Daily Mail reported that Russian hacker Maksim Yakubets and his group, Evil Corps, are to blame and are demanding ransom from Garmin.

On Thursday, Garmin said the Garmin Connect website and app as well as its call center were down.

