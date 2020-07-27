Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Garmin says no customer data stolen in crippling cyber attack

Outage caused by hack affected website, app, call center

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Fitness tech company Garmin confirmed Monday that the outage users experienced earlier in July was a cyber attack but said there is no evidence that any user data was stolen.

Continue Reading Below

FBI, NY INVESTIGATING TWITTER HACK

"We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation," the company said in a statement. "Affected systems are being restored and we expect to return to normal operation over the next few days."

FOX Business' inquiry to Garmin was not returned.

Garmin does not expect "any material impact to our operations or financial results because of this outage," the company said.

A young woman exercises on a treadmill. iStock

Garmin did not reveal any details about what person or group may have perpetrated the attack, although The Daily Mail reported that Russian hacker Maksim Yakubets and his group, Evil Corps, are to blame and are demanding ransom from Garmin.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Thursday, Garmin said the Garmin Connect website and app as well as its call center were down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS