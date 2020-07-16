FBI, NY investigating Twitter hack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday reportedly opened an investigation into the biggest Twitter hack to date that occurred Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The New York State Department of Financial Services also announced on Thursday that it would be investigating the matter, according to a press release.

Scammers hacked accounts belonging to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Tesla founder Elon Musk and more. The hackers tweeted from victims' accounts asking users to donate Bitcoin to coronavirus relief and included a link to the scam.

The FBI is leading a probe into the incident, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The FBI did not immediately confirm the news to FOX Business but said earlier that it was aware of the hackings.

Hackers claiming responsibility for the attack told VICE News' Motherboard vertical that a Twitter employee helped them take control of the accounts, which Twitter appeared to confirm in its own post. The company said that hackers targeted its employees in a social engineering attack.

The New York DFS said it was opening an investigation at the direction of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Thursday statement, saying "cyberattacks are a major threat and this incident shows how easily fraudulent and false information can be spread to millions of consumers."

"Yesterday's attack targeted the Twitter accounts of virtual currency companies, among others, that are licensed by DFS to serve New Yorkers," DFS said in a statement. "DFS developed the nation’s first cybersecurity regulation to protect New York’s financial services industry, including virtual currency companies. The Department will leverage its deep expertise to bring the facts to light.”

