France orders Apple to pull iPhone 12 from market over high radiation emission

French regulators say Apple's iPhone 12 is emitting too much radiation and ordered the company to pull the product from French markets Tuesday.

France's National Frequency Agency informed Apple that it will monitor updates to the iPhone 12 to determine whether they can reduce the radiation output. If the updates are not successful, the agency says it will require Apple to recall the product.

Apple, however, argues its product is in full compliance with regulations.

Regulators say they tested 141 phones for radiation output and found that iPhone 12s emit more radiation than regulations allow when held in the hand or placed in a pocket. The iPhone emits 5.74 watts per kilogram compared to the legal limit of 4, they said.

Jean-Noël Barrot, a French minister who oversees tech issues, told French media the emission levels seen on the iPhone 12 are not believed to be harmful, saying it is "significantly lower than levels where scientific studies consider there may be consequences for users. But the rule is the rule."

Apple has responded with its own lab test results showing that the iPhone 12 meets regulatory standards. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

France's move came the same day that Apple announced its iPhone 15 to the public. For many people around the world, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come out Sept. 22. However, the company will start taking pre-orders for the devices on Friday.

Apple says it will bring Dynamic Island and USB-C format charging to all versions of the iPhone 15, two features that prior reports had suggested would appear on the new lineup.

The company will charge $799 for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus. That means their starting prices stayed flat from where the prior models stood for the same versions.

Fox News' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.