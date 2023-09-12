Banner plane with message for Apple flies around Apple Event in Cupertino

A banner plane with the message "Dear Apple – Detect Child Sexual Abuse in iCloud" has been spotted Tuesday flying around the site of the ongoing Apple Event in California.

The plane circled the company’s headquarters in Cupertino for about 10 minutes before breaking off.

Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at the event Tuesday that is being closely watched by investors.

On the Apple Watch front, the company’s Apple Watch Series 9 was unveiled, along with a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, the first iteration of which became available in 2022.

The new Apple Watch lineup will be available starting Sept. 22.

"Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP [chip], which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more," the company said. "Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health."

"For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030," it added.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have a USB-C port and camera upgrades as part of their new features.

