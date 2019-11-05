Expand / Collapse search




FCC approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger, requires Boost Mobile divestiture

'Competitive benefits will outweigh pricing pressure,' regulators say.

By FOXBusiness
The Federal Communications Commission approved Sprint and T-Mobile's merger, as long as certain conditions are met, in a ruling released Tuesday.

The regulators said that the merger would encourage the deployment of a new 5G mobile network, and that the effect on competition would be mixed.

It will "create upward pricing pressure," according to the ruling, but it said the "competitive benefits will outweigh pricing pressure in certain areas, such as rural markets, and in certain segments of the market."

FCC Chair Ajit Pai said he would recommend the merger approval in August.

FILE - Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The FCC conditioned its approval on Sprint and T-Mobile fulfilling a number of commitments, including the divestiture of Boost Mobile.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.