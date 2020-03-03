Facebook least trusted with personal information: survey

Facebook came in last on a list of tech companies that users trust with their personal information, according to a survey by The Verge and Vox Media.

The survey found that people's lack of trust in the social media company appears to be correlated with its size and privacy policies.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they think Facebook, which has more than 2 billion active users, is too big.

The Verge said it surveyed 1,520 people and that the numbers come with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The tech giant did not immediately issue a response to FOX Business regarding its thoughts on the survey.

Facebook is facing several antitrust probes: one conducted by the Justice Department, another brought by attorneys general representing nearly every state in the country and a third introduced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Company executives, including founder Mark Zuckerberg, have appeared before Congress multiple times throughout the years and have defended its political nonbias, data sharing, ad policies, privacy practices and cryptocurrency plans, among other concerns shared by consumers and lawmakers.

While the social media platform posts regular notices regarding updates to its website and how it is combatting misinformation and privacy issues, its congressional appearances haven't exactly strengthened the public's trust in Facebook, especially as a source that many people use to get their news.

In addition to the 72 percent of survey respondents who said they believe Facebook is too big, nearly 30 percent said they have an unfavorable opinion of the site, and 40 percent said they believe Facebook has a positive impact on society.

Despite the fact that 52 percent of U.S. adults get their news from Facebook, 55 percent believe social media companies have too big an impact on the kind of news users see, according to an October study by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

Among people who do not use Facebook at all, 46 percent said they do not use the site due to privacy concerns, 36 percent are not interested in Facebook content, 27 percent don't like how Facebook does business and 26 percent prefer other social media outlets. Other responses about reasons for not using Facebook had less than 10 percent of votes.