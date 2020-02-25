What is Mark Zuckerberg's net worth?

He's one of the most talk-about business leaders of the 21st century. Mark Zuckerberg is one of the co-founders of Facebook, the world's most popular social media and networking site.

Continue Reading Below

But how much is the internet entrepreneur worth?

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While still at Harvard College, Zuckerberg, at 19 years of age, and three other students, launched what was then called "TheFacebook"' in 2004. Initially, membership was only available to Harvard College students but the site later expanded membership to Columbia, Stanford and Yale, then successively to all universities in the United States and Canada.

On September 26, 2006, the big time came when the team behind Facebook decided to open membership to everyone. Rapid growth ensued and by 2007, Microsoft Corp had invested $240 million for a minority 1.6 percent stake in Facebook. The social network at the time was already worth $15 billion.

On May 18, 2012, Facebook went public and started trading on the Nasdaq. When trading began, the social network's share was $38 per share with a company worth more than $82 billion.

WHO IS THE RICHEST BILLIONAIRE IN THE WORLD?

2018 was a tough year for Zuckerberg, as news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke. It was revealed that the data-analytics company had harvested the personal information of millions of Facebook user's profiles without consent. The company then used the data for political advertising.

As a result, the Federal Trade Commission approved a $5 billion settlement against Facebook.

WHAT IS ELON MUSK'S NET WORTH?

What was a surprise, that despite the scandal, Facebook's stock value rose by 1 percent. And because Zuckerberg owns 88.1 percent of the company's shares, he saw their worth rise from $202.31 to $204.87 after the settlement, which resulted in the shares being worth $84.1 billion. In actuality, Zuckerberg had made more than $1 billion in the shadow of the scandal.

Facebook announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings on October 30, 2019. The social networking company reported $17.65 billion. Zuckerberg is the largest shareholder with 12.18 million Class A shares and 365.72 million Class B shares.

According to Forbes, Zuckerberg is worth a staggering $73.4 billion, firmly placing him in the top 10 of the world's richest people.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS