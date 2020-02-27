How to make money on Facebook

There are several ways to earn some extra pocket change through Facebook.

Continue Reading Below

The social media website offers different tools users can take advantage of to sell and promote personal items, advertise a product or service and even apply for jobs with the company.

Here are some ways you can make money off Mark Zuckerberg's brainchild:

1. Sell on 'Facebook Marketplace'

Facebook Marketplace is something of a hidden gem. Anyone with a Facebook profile can buy or sell anything from clothes to cars to services.

This feature is free and relatively easy to use. Users can post images, descriptions and prices of products they wish to sell. Potential buyers who see listings they are interested in then send a message to the seller, and an exchange is coordinated. Users should always be cautious about who they are buying from by studying profiles, looking up names and addresses, coordinating a safe exchange spot and bringing friends along for support.

FALLING FLORIDA IGUANAS SOLD ON FACEBOOK AS STREET MEAT

Plus, Facebook's algorithm keeps track of the listings users lick on so it can recommend specific products for sale and update users on new listings that might be of interest.

2. Join specific buyer/seller groups

Facebook has a number of specific buyer/seller groups that can be discovered with a simple search on the social media site. There are buy and sell car groups, leasing and subleasing apartment groups, second-hand fashion groups, service groups and more.

WHAT IS MARK ZUCKERBERG'S NET WORTH?

Users may have to request to join a specific group and share a bit of information to a group's creator to join, but once users are permitted into a group, they simply need to write a post within the page about the products or services they are selling.

3. Put up a for-sale post

Think of your Facebook feed or dashboard as a big front yard. Now, think of your "create post" box as a for-sale sign. Users can create their own product or service sale listings in a Facebook post that will appear on their Facebook friends' dashboards unless different settings are preferred.

Friends — or the public, again, depending on a user's privacy settings — can respond to that post with a comment or in a separate message if they want to express interest in buying that product or service.

4. Advertise on Facebook

Virtually anyone can run an advertisement on Facebook, as long as it fits within the tech giant's ad policies, which aim to prevent misleading information from being advertised on the platform since it came under scrutiny for not monitoring hyper-political advertisements pushed by Russian and other foreign actors onto U.S. users ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"You don’t have to be an expert to start advertising on Facebook. Create and run campaigns using simple self-serve tools, and track their performance with easy-to-read reports. More than 2 billion people use Facebook every month, so no matter what kind of audience you want to reach, you'll find them here," Facebook's business page reads.

5. Apply for a job on 'Facebook Careers'

Facebook, like every other company with a website, lists its available jobs on its own platform. Users can scroll through various open jobs at Facebook throughout the world on Facebook's job platform called "Facebook Careers." They range from beginner-level administrative jobs to upper-level software engineer and design jobs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"So far, we've connected more than 2 billion people — which means we still have more than 5 billion to go," the Facebook Career page reads. "The scale and complexity of our work are unprecedented, and the work we do makes a real difference in the lives of people around the world."