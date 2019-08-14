FAA bans MacBook Pros with recalled batteries from flights over fire risk

Certain MacBook Pros have been banned on flights, according to government officials.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned the 15-inch laptops after Apple recalled their batteries in June because they “may overheat and pose a fire safety risk,” the company explained on an informational web page.

“The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” an FAA spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

“In early July, we alerted airlines about the recall, and we informed the public,” the spokesperson continued. “We issued reminders to continue to follow instructions about recalls outlined in the 2016 FAA Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) 16011, and provided information to the public on FAA’s Packsafe website.”

The FAA tweeted in July that recalled batteries are not allowed on flights.

Advertisement

“The #FAA reminds passengers that recalled #batteries do not fly. Avoid carrying #recalled batteries when flying until repaired/replaced per manufacturer instructions,” the tweet said.

The recall applies to older 15-inch MacBook Pros, most of which were sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Customers were instructed to input their MacBook Pro’s serial number to determine if their device requires maintenance.

Apple issued a recall in June for its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops that were mainly sold between September 2015 and February 2017. (US CPSC)

The company said faulty batteries in the laptops could overheat and catch fire. It’s unclear how many devices are affected by the recall, though Bloomberg reported approximately 432,000 MacBook Pros sold in the U.S. were included, citing a Canadian notice from June.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 202.75 -6.22 -2.98%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple instructed customers to stop using the laptops and bring them to an authorized service provider for a free battery replacement.

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.