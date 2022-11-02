Elon Musk's Twitter sees mass exodus of top executives

In less than a week after the closing of Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, much of the social media platform's leadership team has either been fired or resigned.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to FOX Business last week that Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Head of Legal, Policy and Trust Vijaya Gadde. General counsel Sean Edgett also confirmed on Twitter that he is no longer with the company after several outlets reported he was included in the firings.

In addition, Twitter's Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette and Chief People and Diversity Officer Dalana Brand both submitted their resignations on Friday.

General manager for core technologies Nick Caldwell has also updated his Twitter bio to "former Twitter executive."

Reuters reported that Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland, Head of Product Jay Sullivan and Vice President of Global Sales Jean-Phillippe Maheu have also departed the company, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. It was not clear whether they resigned or were fired.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

Sullivan was elevated to his role in May after Agrawal asked Twitter's general manager of the consumer product division, Kayvon Beykpour, and revenue product lead, Bruce Falk, to leave.

Berland recently tweeted a blue heart emoji, but has not commented publicly about a job change. However, the tweet received several responses suggesting a departure.

"It’s not hyperbolic to say that no one had a bigger impact on Twitter the service — and Twitter the company. She always had your back, she always listened, she always did right, and she made Twitter ‘what’s happening,’" Mike Park, ex-vice president of Twitter's product team, tweeted. "Thanks @leslieberland."

In addition to the firings and departures, Twitter's board of directors has been dissolved. Its members included Agrawal, chair Bret Taylor and members Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou.

Musk, who is now Twitter's sole director, said in a tweet on Monday that the board change is "just temporary."

Individuals helping Musk reshape the company in the interim include Jared Birchall, the head of Musk's family office, his lawyer Alex Spiro, angel investor Jason Calacanis, PayPal's founding chief operating officer and venture capitalist David Sacks, Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth and Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive and general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.