Twitter flags White House tweet crediting Biden for increase in Social Security payments caused by inflation

The White House tweeted this week that "President Biden’s leadership" resulted in the largest increase in Social Security payments seen in 10 years – a claim that drew a flag on Twitter because the increase was actually caused by a 40-year high in inflation.

"Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership," the White House tweeted Monday.

The tweet was accompanied by a note from Twitter that states "readers added context" that "Seniors will receive a large Social Security benefit due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate."

Twitter cast that note as something from readers "thought people might want to know," and said these "context" notes appear "when rated helpful by others."

New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday acknowledged the addition of the reader note by saying, "The community notes feature is awesome. Our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation."

The White House tweet was also accompanied by several replies that asked whether the White House was trying to give Biden leadership credit for high inflation.

It is not the first time the White House has tried to bury the high inflation story and act as if the Biden administration on its own decide to boost Social Security payments. Last month, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain bragged that Social Security payments would rise by 8.7%.

"For the first time in a decade, SS benefits will go up while Medicare premiums are going DOWN," Klain tweeted.

That led to a backlash of criticism that the White House was ignoring the broader cost of record-high inflation on Americans’ standard of living, and instead celebrating an increase in benefits that will take place next year. Others said there are already complaints that the Social Security hike would not be enough to cover rising inflation.

Social Security benefits will rise by 8.7% next year, which is the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. The Social Security Administration calculates COLA based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index from the third quarter of 2021 to third quarter 2022.

The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to tamp down inflation, and is expected to boost rates again by 0.75% Wednesday afternoon.

FOX Business’ Lindsay Kornick and Megan Henney contributed to this report.