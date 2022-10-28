Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story

Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, took ownership of the social media giant.

The platform’s legal boss had an interesting history of censorship, having been responsible for Trump’s ban following the January 6th Capitol riot.

Gadde was in charge of the team in 2021 that ultimately decided to give Trump the axe after the riot, under pressure from Twitter employees.

Two days after the riot, on January 8th, Gadde led a conference call with 5,200 of Twitter’s employees asking them to be patient with her team as they decided what to do with the former president’s account, according to multiple reports.

Less than three hours later, Trump was banned permanently from Twitter after Gadde and her team faced internal backlash for allowing the former president back on the website after an initial 12-hour ban.

Gadde also censored the New York Post’s story on the first son’s infamous laptop, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, temporarily banning the news outlet started by Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, under Twitter's "hacked materials" policy and stopping the story from being shared.

Twitter eventually apologized for censoring the news outlet and its story.

Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, immediately firing top executives and announcing that he "will be digging in more today" on claims of shadowbanning and follower manipulation on the social media service.

The $44 billion deal, which closed on Thursday, also saw the social media giant go private.

Gadde did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

FOX Business’ Greg Norman contributed reporting.