Elon Musk tweets 'the bird is freed' after finalizing $44 billion acquisition

Elon Musk claims he has "freed" Twitter in one of his first tweets following his formal and finalized acquisition of the platform Thursday.

This freedom took several months and a whopping $44 billion to obtain, but the "Chief Twit," as Musk calls himself in his updated bio, is now in full control of Twitter.

"The bird is freed," Musk tweeted just before 11 p.m. ET. It was swiftly liked by over 500,000 users.

While Musk has advocated for promoting "free speech," his immediate plans for the struggling platform are not clear — though he has reportedly fired off its former leaders.

ELON MUSK FIRES TWITTER’S TOP BRASS AFTER CLOSING $44 BILLION DEAL: REPORTS

A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that he fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety.

Bloomberg reported Sean Edgett, a general counsel for Twitter, was also fired and escorted from the building Thursday.

Musk previously accused the officials of misleading him and investors over the number of fake users, or bots, on the platform.

Musk also has plans to personally replace Agrawal, according to Bloomberg, at least for now.

He may eventually appoint someone to the role, as Musk also spearheads Tesla, SpaceX, and other enterprises.

Musk has also suggested he would loosen content moderation and has reportedly eliminated lifetime bans.

Several Twitter users have been permanently banned, including former President Donald Trump, which drew outrage from conservatives and others.

ELON MUSK TELLS ADVERTISERS TWITTER WILL NOT BECOME A ‘FREE-FOR-ALL HELLSCAPE’

It is not clear when this change will be implemented or if Trump intends to return.

The former president currently uses Truth Social, a Twitter competitor.

Twitter banned Trump immediately following the Capitol protest on Jan 6, 2021, claiming the "risk of further incitement of violence."

Trump routinely used Twitter before his ban and even as an official outlet while serving in the White House. Inviting him back to the platform would give him access to his millions of followers before a potential run for the presidency in 2024.