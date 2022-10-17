Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk tells Dave Portnoy he has plan to address number of Twitter bots

Elon Musk previously tried to back out of his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion because he said the social media platform wasn't being honest about the number of spam or bot accounts

Binary Defense Co-Founder Dave Kennedy joined 'Kennedy' to discuss how Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko's disclosures could change the merger deal between Elon Musk and the company.  video

Here's how Twitter whistleblower complaint could shakeup Musk merger deal

Binary Defense Co-Founder Dave Kennedy joined 'Kennedy' to discuss how Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko's disclosures could change the merger deal between Elon Musk and the company. 

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday he has a plan to tackle the high number of spam robots or "bots" on Twitter, as he intends to purchase the social media company.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, complained in a tweet to Musk Monday night that he was seeing too many bots on the platform.

"Hey @elonmusk can you please fix these bots on this piece of sh-- platform you got tricked into buying. I’m getting bot’d to death," Portnoy wrote.

Musk responded to Portnoy's post, saying, "I have a plan."

ELON MUSK SETS CONDITION FOR TWITTER PURCHASE TO GO FORWARD

A photo of Elon Musk and Dave Portnoy alongside the Twitter bird

Elon Musk assured Dave Portnoy that he has a plan to combat bots on Twitter. (Getty/Reuters/Twitter)

Bots are automated accounts that help drive traffic on Twitter. They appear like real accounts controlled by a person. They retweet posts, like posts and follow other accounts. Advertisers, marketing agencies and other companies are looking to reach real human accounts, not bots.

In May, Musk threatened to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, citing concern over the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. Musk has said he believes the bots make up upwards of 20% of accounts on Twitter.

Elon Musk’s Twitter account is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of the homepage of the Twitter website

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday he has a plan to tackle the high number of robots on Twitter, as he intends to purchase the social media company. (Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Twitter said the number of spam or bot accounts is less than 5%.

Twitter sued Musk in July to force him to follow through on the purchase. 

Earlier this month, amid Twitter's litigation against Musk for trying to back out of the deal, he revealed his intentions to follow through with the agreement.

TWITTER SAYS ELON MUSK IS TARGET OF FEDERAL INVESTIGATION: FILING

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

The billionaire initially offered to purchase Twitter in April for $44 billion, but months later wanted to scrap the deal over the platform's lack of transparency about its bot figures.  (Reuters Photos)

A judge in Delaware has given Musk until October 28 to close the acquisition of Twitter after he disclosed his plans to go through with the purchase. A trial was initially scheduled for October 17.

Twitter has also said in an October 6 court filing that Musk is under federal investigation regarding the acquisition of the platform, although what exactly he may be probed for is unclear. It is also not clear which federal authorities are conducting the investigations.