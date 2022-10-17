Elon Musk tells Dave Portnoy he has plan to address number of Twitter bots

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday he has a plan to tackle the high number of spam robots or "bots" on Twitter, as he intends to purchase the social media company.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, complained in a tweet to Musk Monday night that he was seeing too many bots on the platform.

"Hey @elonmusk can you please fix these bots on this piece of sh-- platform you got tricked into buying. I’m getting bot’d to death," Portnoy wrote.

Musk responded to Portnoy's post, saying, "I have a plan."

Bots are automated accounts that help drive traffic on Twitter. They appear like real accounts controlled by a person. They retweet posts, like posts and follow other accounts. Advertisers, marketing agencies and other companies are looking to reach real human accounts, not bots.

In May, Musk threatened to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, citing concern over the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. Musk has said he believes the bots make up upwards of 20% of accounts on Twitter.

Twitter said the number of spam or bot accounts is less than 5%.

Twitter sued Musk in July to force him to follow through on the purchase.

Earlier this month, amid Twitter's litigation against Musk for trying to back out of the deal, he revealed his intentions to follow through with the agreement.

A judge in Delaware has given Musk until October 28 to close the acquisition of Twitter after he disclosed his plans to go through with the purchase. A trial was initially scheduled for October 17.

Twitter has also said in an October 6 court filing that Musk is under federal investigation regarding the acquisition of the platform, although what exactly he may be probed for is unclear. It is also not clear which federal authorities are conducting the investigations.