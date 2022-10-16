Will Twitter improve under Elon Musk's ownership? Americans weigh in

Twitter will have better free speech protections under Elon Musk if he purchases the social media giant, Sooner State residents told Fox News.

"He's just going to allow us to be able to speak our minds," Nicole, a mother of six, told Fox News. "If he does buy it, then, maybe we'll be able to have a freedom of speech no matter what party you're going for."

Valerie, another Oklahoma City mother, said: "The dude wants to put a delete button or an edit button. I mean, that can't be bad."

Twitter sued Musk in July after the Tesla founder backtracked on his attempt to purchase the social media company. But the Tesla CEO in October pivoted again, sending a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding his intent to purchase the company.

"I'm kind of tired of hearing about it," Cassidy said. "Either buy it or don't buy it."

"But it feels like he's just like a dog chasing its tail," he continued. "I'm not convinced that that's going to happen."

If Musk does purchase Twitter, fewer people may get banned, Cassidy told Fox News.

"So I guess that's a good thing," he said.

Albert said Twitter is not currently a place where all voices are welcome.

"I believe with him taking over, it's going to be more of freedom of speech," Albert said. "So that's what America is about."

Nicole agreed.

"Right now, like your freedom of speech is kind of limited to what you can say depending on what party you're on," she said.

If Musk purchases Twitter, more conservatives might return to the site, Chuck told Fox News.

"It looks like Trump and some more conservative views may be on there pretty soon will be back," he said.