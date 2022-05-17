Elon Musk sets condition for Twitter purchase to go forward

Tesla CEO Elon Musk set a key condition for his pending $44 billion purchase of Twitter to go through: transparency on the number of fake or spam accounts.

Musk tweeted, "20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate."

"Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%," the Tesla CEO added. "This deal cannot move forward until he does."

Musk had responded to an article from Teslarati, which claimed that he may be seeking a better deal to acquire Twitter.

"Musk said he believes 20 percent of Twitter accounts are fake or spam, a number that needs to be significantly reduced and could be the reasoning behind his thirst for a renegotiation of terms," the outlet reported. "Perhaps Twitter is not as valuable with fewer users, of course, and Musk may feel that the already-large asking price of $54.20 per share is simply too high to justify when one-in-five users are not actually humans."

Teslarati noted that if Musk backs out of the deal, he will be required to pay Twitter a $1 billion termination fee and could be subjected to additional litigation.

