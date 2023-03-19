Twitter sets automatic poop emoji response for all press requests

Twitter CEO Elon Musk gave Twitter users a sneak peek of the company's new automatic email reply system for journalists reaching out for comment – a poop emoji.

"press@twitter.com now auto responds with [emoji]," Musk tweeted out early Sunday morning.

A number of users fled to the comments to confirm the new automatic reply system, with many posting screenshots of their email responses.

"i hope to see that in every article going forward 'we reached out to twitter for comment, who gave the statement ‘[emoji]’," one user wrote.

"Verified. Just sent a test email to press@twitter.com and got a message with [emoji] in the subject line. Marketing experts will write about this in years to come lol #disruptivemarketing," another user tweeted.

A statement request from Fox News Digital was responded to with the emoji and no other text.

Musk has previously come under fire for utilizing the emoji, notably in a 2022 lawsuit wherein Twitter cited a number of Musk's posts – including one where he tweeted out the emoji – as proof that he had "violated his obligations" under the merger deal he signed when taking over the company.

Musk tweeted out the single emoji in May 2022, making headlines worldwide as the tweet was seen as a condemnation of CEO Parag Agrawal's earlier statements about addressing bots on the platform.

Musk took over the company with a commitment to promote free speech on Twitter. He has since allowed journalists, including independent journalist Matt Taibbi, to publish their findings on free speech violations in lengthy threads on the platform.

These threads have been coined "The Twitter Files," with Taibbi's first installment focusing on Twitter's internal discussions that led to it censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election.