Twitter glitches after internal change leads to 'unintended consequences'

Twitter users experienced glitches for a period of more than an hour on Monday.

Users reported images not loading and links not working, and The Associated Press said trying to visit Twitter's help page led to an error message.

According to the site Downdetector, users began reporting the outages shortly before noon Eastern time.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed," Twitter support tweeted.

Nearly an hour later, it said that operations should have returned to "normal."

"This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly," Twitter chief Elon Musk tweeted of the issues.

He compared glitches that day to a crash-landing scene from the animated film "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa."

This is not the first time Twitter has had issues since Musk takeover.

In February, a bug on the social media platform left users unable to tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.