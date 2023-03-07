Expand / Collapse search
Twitter glitches after internal change leads to 'unintended consequences'

Elon Musk said that his social media platform is 'so brittle'

Twitter users experienced glitches for a period of more than an hour on Monday. 

Users reported images not loading and links not working, and The Associated Press said trying to visit Twitter's help page led to an error message. 

According to the site Downdetector, users began reporting the outages shortly before noon Eastern time. 

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed," Twitter support tweeted. 

A Twitter logo outside the company's San Francisco offices

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches Monday, March 6, 2023 as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File / AP Newsroom)

Nearly an hour later, it said that operations should have returned to "normal."

"This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly," Twitter chief Elon Musk tweeted of the issues. 

Elon Musk at a press conference

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on Feb. 10, 2022.  (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He compared glitches that day to a crash-landing scene from the animated film "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa."

The Twitter app

The Twitter icon is displayed on a mobile phone in Philadelphia on April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File / AP Newsroom)

This is not the first time Twitter has had issues since Musk takeover. 

In February, a bug on the social media platform left users unable to tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 