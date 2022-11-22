Elon Musk says Twitter purge is over, will start hiring again

The mass firings are over at Twitter and the company can start hiring new talent again, billionaire CEO Elon Musk reportedly told employees Monday.

Musk made the announcement during an all-hands meeting at Twitter, following weeks of terminations that left roughly two-thirds of Twitter's original 7,500 employees out of a job, the Verge reported Tuesday. Musk says the company is now looking to make hires in engineering and sales, the outlet reported.

Musk fielded questions from staff for roughly 30 minutes during the meeting, according to a partial recording obtained by The Verge.

Musk emphasized that his leadership was a "moderate" not "right-wing" takeover of the company in response to a question about whether the company might move to Texas.

"If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case," he told employees. "This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter."

"To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views," he continued.

He went on to argue that the company should focus more on Twitter's influence overseas, particularly in Japan.

"It may seem as though Twitter is U.S.-centric but if anything it’s Japan-centric," he said, according to the Verge. "There are roughly the same number of daily active users in Japan as there are in the U.S., despite the fact that Japan has one third of the population of the U.S."

Musk has fired swaths of employees in the three weeks since he purchased the company, and more than 1,000 have resigned of their own accord.

The development comes after a chaotic overhaul of Twitter’s verification process earlier this month.

In the span of a week, Twitter granted gray checkmark badges to official government accounts — then rescinded them. It next allowed users to receive a blue checkmark through its $8 subscription services — then halted that offering.

Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.