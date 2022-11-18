Musk lifts Twitter bans for Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Babylon Bee, says 'no' to Alex Jones

Twitter will reinstate accounts for Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and the satire site Babylon Bee, CEO Elon Musk announced Friday.

The billionaire also said no decision had been made about former President Donald Trump’s banned account, and suggested he had no plans to reinstate conservative radio host Alex Jones.

"Kathie Griffin, Jorden (sic) Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made," Musk tweeted.

Peterson and the Babylon Bee’s accounts had been suspended before Musk's takeover for jokes mocking transgender people, while Griffin was banned for impersonating Musk on the social media platform earlier this month.

Peterson tweeted "I'm back. Thanks @elonmusk," along with a picture of Jack Nicholson from "The Shining" following the statement, adding a short video in which he said, "Up yours, woke moralists. We'll see who cancels who."

Babylon Bee tweeted, "We're back. Let that sink in."

Griffin had not yet tweeted as of Friday afternoon but did repost Musk's tweet on Instagram, replying, "Dear Eilon. You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader."

Musk, who once called himself a "free speech absolutist," tweeted Friday that the company’s new policy is "freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach."

He explained that hateful and negative tweets will be "max deboosted & demonetized on the site, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter."

Musk said the tweets won’t be found without specifically looking for them, "which is no different from rest of Internet."

When a Twitter user suggested Musk "Bring back Alex Jones!!!" after the CEO asked what the platform should "do next," Musk simply replied, "No."

Musk has not specified what the company deems "hateful" or "negative" tweets or what specifics have led to the decisions on reinstating certain accounts.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took over the platform late last month and has made a series of changes, including letting go thousands of employees, claiming Twitter was losing $4 million a day.