Elon Musk

Elon Musk holds off on Blue Verified Twitter launch until 'high confidence' of stopping impersonators

Twitter, over the weekend, laid off outsourced moderators who enforced rules against harmful content

Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen discuss Donald Trump's Twitter being reinstated and the House GOP's agenda on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Elon Musk reactivates Donald Trump's Twitter account as others flee platform

Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen discuss Donald Trump's Twitter being reinstated and the House GOP's agenda on 'The Evening Edit.'

Elon Musk is postponing the rollout of Twitter’s Blue Verified checkmark system until the platform figures out a better way to address imposter accounts. 

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk tweeted Monday evening. 

He then said there will probably be different color checkmarks for organizations and individuals without elaborating further. 

LEFT-WING TWITTER BEGS: VOTE ‘NO’ ON REINSTATING TRUMP

The development comes after a chaotic overhaul of Twitter’s verification process, following his equally tumultuous acquisition of the company late last month. 

In the span of a week, Twitter granted gray checkmark badges to official government accounts — then rescinded them. It next allowed users to receive a blue checkmark through its $8 subscription services — then halted that offering. 

Elon Musk speaks at meeting in Norway

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. (Carina Johansen / Getty Images)

Musk had said previously that Twitter would permanently suspend any account engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody." After a flood of parody accounts stoked more confusion and chaos on the platform, Musk said feeds engaged in parody must henceforth include "parody" in their name, not just in their bio. 

Over the weekend, Twitter laid off outsourced moderators who enforced rules against harmful content, further gutting its guardrails against misinformation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 