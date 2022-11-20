Elon Musk drops one-emoji response to CBS returning to Twitter after brief hiatus

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to poke fun at CBS Sunday afternoon for saying it was coming back to Twitter after temporarily suspending its usage on the platform over security concerns.

The news outlet said CBS News and Stations would resume activity on Twitter after pausing for much of the weekend to assess the "security concerns."

In his characteristically brief manner, Musk replied to the post with a blushing "face with hand over mouth" emoji, which usually suggests coy laughter or embarrassment.

ELON MUSK POLLS USERS ON WHETHER DONALD TRUMP SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO TWITTER, MILLIONS SWIFTLY RESPOND

CBS News was one of the first major media entities to flee Twitter amid threats from Musk’s critics that they would leave the platform once he took over the company.

The network confirmed the move during Friday’s episode of "CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell." During a segment titled "Twitter Turmoil," featured CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reporting on the mass resignations of employees offended by Musk’s "ultimatum" to employees last week, asking them to commit to an "extremely hardcore" workload or leave the company.

CBS News’ story featured a quote from a disgruntled former engineer who was laid off, who claimed that the culture of Twitter under Musk was "definitely a culture of fear and uncertainty, of anxiety." In the middle of the segment, Vigliotti reported the outlet’s decision to pause its usage of Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

He reported: "In light of the uncertainty around Twitter, and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform."

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.