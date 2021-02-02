Elon Musk says he's off Twitter again

In a tweet on Tuesday, billionaire Elon Musk announced that he would be taking some time off from the social media platform.

"Off Twitter for a while," he wrote.

The tweet had garnered more than 357,000 likes and 17,000 retweets by 2:30 p.m. ET.

It is not the first time the Tesla and SpaceX founder has told followers he would be disengaging from Twitter.

In a now-deleted 2019 tweet, Musk said he would depart -- a threat he'd made earlier that year -- only to return just three days later.

Last June he said he'd step away -- tweeting the exact same message -- but logged on again just days later.

On Monday, Musk joined the social audio app Clubhouse to great fanfare.

Twitter has gotten the 49-year-old in trouble before, leading to an SEC investigation, $40 million in fines, and a defamation suit against British caver Vernon Unsworth, who he called a "pedo guy."

Musk's tweets also have had an impact on the stock market, causing Gamestop shares to rise by 157% on Jan. 27 after tweeting "Gamestonk," and bumping shares of online marketplace Etsy up 3.5% on Jan. 26 after tweeting "I kinda love Etsy." He also helped bitcoin surge as much as 15% on Friday after he added "#bitcoin" to his Twitter bio.

Musk has also used the social media platform to announce the rollout of several other projects, including the construction of Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin.

On Monday, Musk tweeted that initial human trials at his neurotechnology company, Neuralink, might begin later this year.

