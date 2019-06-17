Elon Musk tweets he 'deleted' Twitter account, changes handle to 'Daddy DotCom'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going dark on Twitter — at least, that's what he's claiming.

Musk tweeted just before 1 a.m. Monday that he “just deleted [his] Twitter account," though it's unclear if he's joking. The 47-year-old billionaire didn’t immediately give further details about why he was deleting his account, but changed his profile picture to a black image and his handle to “Daddy DotCom.” His account appeared to remain active Monday, despite that he said he was closing his account.

By about 6:30 a.m., Musk tweeted that he wanted to give followers a “parting gift” by holding a special giveaway for cryptocurrency fans. The Tesla co-founder announced the giveaway in a Medium post, saying Tesla’s marketing department came up with the idea.

“This one is [really] something haha. Will delete account soon,” Musk tweeted after announcing his parting gift. He then followed up with a tweet an hour later, teasing, “Or maybe not.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment Monday morning.

The CEO is a frequent Twitter user, but his tweets have previously landed him in hot water.

Musk paid a $20 million fine after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against him for posting tweets that were “false and misleading.” One of the tweets that flagged stated on Aug. 7, 2018: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

The SEC and Musk then reached an agreement in April, stating the CEO is free to tweet anything he wishes except for information surrounding his companies’ finances and business dealings such as possible or proposed mergers and production numbers or sales, TechCrunch reported.

Musk will need to get those tweets approved before hitting send.