Elon Musk to 'revamp' Twitter's user verification process, will reportedly charge $20 a month for Twitter Blue

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that Twitter will revise its user verification process, days after the South African-born billionaire took over one of the world's most-used social media platforms.

"Whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted.

It is unclear what revisions will be made, but Twitter may soon require verified users to subscribe to Twitter Blue to keep their blue checkmarks. Technology newsletter Platformer reported that the company is considering it, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Twitter Blue, which currently costs $4.99 a month, may also increase to $19.99 a month, according to The Verge.

Twitter Blue was launched last summer as Twitter's first subscription service, offering "exclusive access" to premium features, such as the option to edit tweets.

"Free Twitter isn’t going away," Twitter's website says. "Twitter Blue simply offers an opt-in layer of customization for your Twitter experience."

The edit feature was added after Musk asked his Twitter followers if they wanted an edit button, prompting 70% to vote "yes."

Musk also hinted the possibility of major staffing changes regarding managers over the weekend. Musk said he wanted to focus on Twitter's "hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware" back in May.

"There seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding," Musk said on Sunday.

Musk also tweeted out a poll to his 112 million followers, asking if he should bring back Vine.

More than 1 million users voted, and the vast majority voted "yes" as of early Monday morning.

Vine, a video-sharing app that allowed users to share six-second-long looping clips, was launched in 2013 and surged in popularity. Twitter reportedly purchased Vine for $30 million in 2012. Twitter announced Vine would be discontinued in 2016.

It's unclear if Musk actually intends to bring Vine back.

Reuters contributed to this report.