Elon Musk says 'comedy is now legal' after Twitter takeover

"Chief Twit" Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has started off with a bang as the billionaire aims to make the social media platform free for all users.

"The bird is freed," he tweeted after he completed the $44 billion acquisition on Thursday. Musk has repeatedly stressed that his goal was to bolster free speech and work to "unlock" Twitter’s "extraordinary potential."

"Anyone suspended for minor and dubious reason will be free from Twitter jail." Musk wrote on Friday evening.

ELON MUSK VISITS TWITTER HEADQUARTERS AHEAD OF $44B ACQUISITION DEADLINE

But he did not say exactly when suspended accounts might be reinstated.

The Tesla CEO has suggested that he would rethink Twitter’s approach to content moderation and permanent bans as well as limiting the number of bots on the platform.

"Comedy is now legal on Twitter" the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" also wrote on Friday.

The takeover has prompted discussion among users over what the platform will look like under Musk's leadership.

MUSK TELLS ADVERTISERS TWITTER WILL NOT BECOME ‘FREE-FOR-ALL HELLSCAPE’

Many conservatives and other free speech advocates have called on Musk to reinstate accounts belonging to prominent figures who were suspended in recent years for violating Twitter Rules.

However, Musk stated on Friday that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements" will take place before a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints" is formed to advise those decisions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In response to Musk's acquisition of Twitter, the European Union's Commissioner for the Internal Market tweeted, "In Europe, the bird will fly by our [EU] rules."

His comments suggest that European regulators will take a tough stance against any relaxation of Twitter's policies.