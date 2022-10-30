Elon Musk hints at major Twitter staffing changes in tweet about managers

Elon Musk, who declared himself "Chief Twit" after closing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter this week, hinted at more staffing shakeups for the platform on Sunday morning.

A Twitter user asked Musk what the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is.

"There seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding," Musk replied.

The Tesla CEO said in May, just weeks after first making the offer, that the "company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware" once the takeover is complete.

"I strongly believe that all managers in a technical area must be technically excellent," Musk tweeted on May 6. "Managers in software must write great software or it’s like being a cavalry captain who can’t ride a horse!"

One of Musk's first moves after assuming control of the platform was to firea trio of executives: former CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk told potential investors that he planned to cut Twitter's workforce by about 75% from 7,500 to around 2,000 employees, according to the Washington Post.

On Sunday, Musk denied a report in the New York Times that said layoffs would take place before Nov. 1, which is when some workers receive stock grants.