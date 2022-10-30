Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk hints at major Twitter staffing changes in tweet about managers

Musk said in May that once the takeover is complete, Twitter will 'be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware'

Elon Musk, who declared himself "Chief Twit" after closing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter this week, hinted at more staffing shakeups for the platform on Sunday morning. 

A Twitter user asked Musk what the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is. 

"There seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding," Musk replied. 

Elon Musk speaks at meeting in Norway

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022.  (Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP/ Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Tesla CEO said in May, just weeks after first making the offer, that the "company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware" once the takeover is complete. 

ELON MUSK CLOSES TWITTER DEAL: WHAT'S NEXT?

"I strongly believe that all managers in a technical area must be technically excellent," Musk tweeted on May 6. "Managers in software must write great software or it’s like being a cavalry captain who can’t ride a horse!" 

One of Musk's first moves after assuming control of the platform was to firea trio of executives: former CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. 

The Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022.  (CONSTANZA HEVIA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk told potential investors that he planned to cut Twitter's workforce by about 75% from 7,500 to around 2,000 employees, according to the Washington Post. 

On Sunday, Musk denied a report in the New York Times that said layoffs would take place before Nov. 1, which is when some workers receive stock grants. 

