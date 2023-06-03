Twitter head for trust and safety resigns after Elon Musk criticizes handling of transgender content

Twitter’s head of trust and safety confirmed her resignation Friday after owner Elon Musk complained on the platform about the company’s handling of transgender content, specifically a documentary called, "What is a Woman?"

Musk was responding to complaints from Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing, who said on the platform that Twitter was suppressing posts about the documentary, claiming some of its contents as hate speech.

Musk also promoted the documentary on his Twitter page, writing, "Every parent should watch this" and retweeting the Daily Wire’s tweet with the full movie.

Boreing thanked Musk later Friday, writing, "An insane 24 hours. Thanks to everyone who helped us stand up for free speech, and to Elon and Twitter for making it right."

In confirming her resignation, Ella Irwin wrote, "So one or two people noticed that I left Twitter yesterday. I know there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what happened. Was I fired? Did I quit?"

She added, "I did resign but this has been a once in a lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!"

Irwin didn’t address the criticism of the handling of "What is a Woman?" documentary.

Boreing had said that Twitter canceled a deal to premiere "What is a Woman?" for free on the platform "because of two instances of ‘misgendering’" after Twitter said its rules prohibit intentionally referring to transgender people by the pronoun they don’t prefer.

"This was a mistake by many people at Twitter," Musk’s responded to Boreing. "It is definitely allowed," Musk tweeted back. "Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws."

Musk added that he personally uses a person’s preferred pronoun or name, but objects to "ostracism" if someone doesn’t.

On Friday, Boreing said to "celebrate" they would keep the documentary free on the platform for the rest of the week.

Irwin is one of many employees who have left since Musk’s controversial takeover of the company last fall. The company also laid off more than 7,000 employees after he took over as CEO.

Last month, the company announced it would bring in ad sales veteran Linda Yaccarino to take over for Musk as CEO. Twitter has struggled with losing advertisers since Musk bought the company.

Musk will stay on as executive chairman and chief technology officer.