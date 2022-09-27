Elon Musk deposition rescheduled to Oct. 6, 7

Elon Musk's deposition in his ongoing legal battle with Twitter over his efforts to walk away from his $44 billion dollar deal to buy the social media company has been rescheduled to October. The Tesla chief executive was originally scheduled to be deposed on Sept. 26 and 27 and possibly Sept. 28 this week.

A Monday court filing notes the world's richest man will face questioning from the social media giant's lawyers beginning at 9:30 a.m. local time on Oct. 6 and 7 at the offices of Potter Anderson & Corroon in Wilmington, Delaware.

"The deposition will be taken by a notary public, court reporter, or other authorized person who is qualified to administer oaths, and will be recorded by stenographic, sound and visual means," the filing states. "The deposition will continue from day to day until completed. All counsel of record are invited to attend and participate."

ELON MUSK OPENING UP STARLINK IN IRAN

In addition to Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was set to be deposed Monday. However, he reportedly requested that the deposition be rescheduled to a later date.

The rescheduled depositions come just 10 days before the billionaire is set for a legal showdown with Twitter over his efforts to walk away from his acquisition of the company. The five-day trial begins Oct. 17.

Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Twitter, which is looking to force Musk to follow through on the deal's original terms, has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery accusing him of refusing to honor his obligations under the agreement because "the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests." The company accepted Musk's $54.20 per share offer in April.

Musk, who has countersued, claims Twitter breached its obligations under the agreement by misrepresenting the total number of spam and fake accounts on its platform. Twitter maintains that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of its total users.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 41.52 -0.06 -0.14%

Additionally, Musk's countersuit includes allegations from Twitter's former security chief turned whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who has accused the company of "extreme, egregious deficiencies" in its cybersecurity.

In addition to Twitter's security flaws, Zatko alleges the company's executives are "not incentivized to accurately ‘detect’ or report total spam bots on the platform." Instead, they are allegedly incentivized to boost the company's monetizable daily active user (mDAU) count with bonuses that can exceed $10 million. He also claims Twitter does not have the resources to fully understand the true number of bots on the platform.

Twitter has said Zatko's allegations paint a "false narrative" about its privacy and data security practices that is "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context."

Other individuals who are scheduled to be deposed in the case include Musk attorney Alex Spiro, Twitter board chairman Brett Taylor, Silver Lake Partners CEO Egon Durban and Twitter Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran.