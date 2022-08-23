Twitter whistleblower alleges 'extreme, egregious deficiencies' on cybersecurity issues

Twitter's former security chief accused the social media giant of "extreme, egregious deficiencies" related to cybersecurity issues that put the company's users and shareholders and national security at risk, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with government agencies.

The whistleblower, who has agreed to be identified as Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, sent an 84-page filing to Congress in July, which was obtained by the Washington Post.

Nonprofit Whistleblower Aid confirmed the authenticity of the disclosures to FOX Business.

The complaint reportedly states that Twitter executives misled the company's board and federal regulators about "extreme, egregious deficiencies," including some that could allegedly lead to foreign spying, hacking and disinformation campaigns.

The complaint also claims that around half of Twitter's total full-time employees have access to users' sensitive personal data and the company's internal software, and that there are thousands of laptops containing complete copies of Twitter's source code.

In addition, Zatko alleges the platform does not delete user data after they cancel their accounts and that Twitter has "never been in compliance" with a 2010 Federal Trade Commission settlement related to charges that it failed to protect consumers' data.

An FTC spokesperson declined to comment.

On spam and fake accounts, Zatko alleges that Twitter's user measurement metric is misleading and that executives are incentivized to boost the company's user counts. He also claims Twitter does not have the resources to fully understand the true number of bots on the platform.

The disclosures come as Twitter sues Elon Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery over the termination of the billionaire's $44 billion acquisition.

Musk, who has countersued, claims Twitter made misrepresentations about the total number of spam and fake accounts on its platform when it accepted his $54.20 per share acquisition offer in April. Twitter maintains that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of its users.

A Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business that Zatko was fired from his role at Twitter in January 2022 for "ineffective leadership and poor performance."

"What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context," the spokesperson said. "Mr. Zatko's allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders. Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and will continue to be."

Musk attorney Alex Spiro said his firm has already subpoenaed Zatko. In addition, a judge ruled that Twitter must collect, review and produce documents from Kayvon Beykpour, the company's former general manager of consumer product.

"We found [Zatko's] exit and that of other key employees curious in light of what we have been finding," Spiro added.

The trial for the case is slated to begin on Oct. 17.