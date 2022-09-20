Twitter to depose Elon Musk on Sept. 26, 27

Elon Musk will be deposed on Sept. 26 and 27 as part of Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force the Tesla chief executive to follow through on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The filing adds that the Musk deposition may stretch into Sept. 28 if needed.

A representative for Musk did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment.

Twitter has accused Musk of refusing to honor his obligations under the agreement because "the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests." The company accepted Musk's $54.20 per share offer in April.

Musk, who has countersued, claims Twitter breached its obligations under the agreement by misrepresenting the total number of spam and fake accounts on its platform. Twitter maintains that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of its total users.

Last week, Musk's legal team filed an amended countersuit which includes allegations from Twitter whistleblower and former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko. The billionaire has also filed three separate termination notices in an effort to walk away from the deal, which Twitter has called "invalid and wrongful."

The deposition announcement comes ahead of Twitter's legal showdown with Musk, which will kick off in the Delaware Court of Chancery on Oct. 17. Subpoenas have been issued for former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and former Intel Corporation CEO Robert Swan.