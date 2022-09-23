Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Elon Musk opening up Starlink in Iran

Iran has seen widespread protests this week

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

SpaceX founder Elon Musk appeared to confirm Friday that he will make Starlink available in Iran.

Musk replied "Activating Starlink …" to Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeting that the U.S. government had taken action to increase internet freedom for Iranians.

The Treasury Department announced Friday it had issued a general license that will "authorize technology companies to offer the Iranian people with more options of secure, outside platforms and services." The Iranian government cut off internet access for many of its citizens Wednesday amid widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, the department said. 

ELON MUSK SAYS SPACEX, APPLE HAVE HAD ‘SOME PROMISING CONVERSATIONS’ ABOUT STARLINK CONNECTIVITY

The protests in Iran erupted last weekend after Mahsa Amini died following her detainment by Iran's morality police. She died a few days after falling into a coma while being detained on an accusation of violating a law related to hijabs.

Starlink

In this photo illustration, a Starlink logo of a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX is seen on a smartphone and a computer screen. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Sipa USA / Reuters Photos)

Lawmakers, led by Reps. Claudia Tenney of New York and Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, reportedly urged the Treasury Department earlier this week to grant approval if SpaceX sought licensing permission to make its satellite-based Starlink internet service available in Iran. 

SPACEX LOOKING TO EXPAND STARLINK TO SCHOOL BUSES

The bipartisan letter came after Musk tweeted Monday that SpaceX would seek exemptions from sanctions on the country.

Elon Musk Tesla SpaceX

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla. (Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SpaceX has deployed Starlink in emergency situations in the past, such as in Ukraine after Russia invaded and in the South Pacific islands of Tonga after a volcanic eruption.

FOX Business reached out to SpaceX for comment.