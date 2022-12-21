Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk posts cryptic message to Chinese social media site Weibo as he confirms Twitter exit plan

Elon Musk made his first post in four weeks to Chinese social media site Weibo, commenting on what he claims is a disconnect in public discourse between "words" and "actions."

Written in both English and Chinese, Musk said, "Caring more about words than actions does not bode well for civilization."

ELON MUSK SAYS HE'LL STEP DOWN AS TWITTER CEO WHEN HE FINDS SOMEONE 'FOOLISH ENOUGH TO TAKE THE JOB'

Musk has maintained a Weibo account – used mostly to provide updates on his Tesla car company – since 2014 and boasts 2 million followers.

The tech entrepreneur did not provide any additional context for the remark, though it comes amid his ostensible resignation as Twitter's public leader.

TWITTER FACING INCREASED SCRUTINY OVER SECURITY AND PRIVACY AMID FTC INVESTIGATION: REPORT

Elon Musk speaks at meeting in Norway

Tesla CEO Elon Musk addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas meeting in Stavanger, Norway, on Aug. 29, 2022. (Carina Johansen / Getty Images)

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted. "After that, I will just run the software & servers team." 

The tweet followed another message from Sunday, polling users whether he should step down as head of Twitter – garnering 57.5% votes in the affirmative. 

Elon Musk arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2020. (Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk promised to abide by the poll results but was silent Monday on whether he planned to follow through with his pledge. 

Musk has admitted to having too much on his plate, and hinted he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said Sunday there was no successor and that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive." 

FOX Business' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.