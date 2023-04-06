Detroit-based social media app aims to ‘recreate human experience’

A Detroit-based startup social media platform aiming to "recreate the human experience" has been selected into an accelerator program to help bring its mission to the public.

Inpathy wants to allow users to share audio and video posts along with a mood to give friends on the app more context and highlight real emotions and connections in a world where social media is not always a healthy space.

The startup was one of the hundreds from around the world to apply for the Techstars Detroit Powered by J.P. Morgan and was one of 12 selected into the program, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Ziarekenya Smith, a 31-year-old Detroit-based entrepreneur, told the paper that the program would help the platform "land the right investors" to help them reach their goal for the app.

"It's not just about money for us. It's also about getting the right people so we can stay true to the vision," he said. "... Our mission is to put people over profit."

On its website, Inpathy states that it is "a social app that inspires transparency, normalizes moods, and recreates the human experience."

Users will be able to discover others "who share the same human experiences" as they do and create connections on the app.

The app’s website states that it has a "zero tolerance policy" for trolls and online bullies, and all violators of its policy will be banned.

The platform has a planned beta launch in November, and those who are interested in participating will have to pay a one-time fee of $9.99, Smith told the paper.

Inpathy will be invite-only for the first six to 12 months after the app launches to help it establish a healthy community before access will be free for all users.