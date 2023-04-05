ChatGPT AI lists jobs it can do better than humans as millions could be put out of work

OpenAI’s wildly popular chatbot, ChatGPT, is expected to replace 4.8 million U.S. jobs, according to a new report.

Outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas recently asked ChatGPT’s bot a series of questions, including "What jobs can ChatGPT replace?" and what fields the bot would be most capable of working, according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

The bot told the outplacement firm that it would most likely replace positions that are repetitive and predictable, and ones that are also seeped in language requirements. Those fields, according to the bot, include: customer service representatives; translators and interpreters; technical writers; copywriters; data entry clerks.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas crunched the number of jobs in each listed field using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that at least 4.8 million American jobs could be replaced.

The AI chatbot added that it could see itself entering other fields such as data science; machine learning; mathematics and statistics; computer science; robotics and automation; and business.

"Right now, artificial intelligence should be viewed as a tool to support workers and not as a replacement for their roles. Certainly, predictive language models can be used to automate tasks, giving workers more time to focus on those involving higher thinking," Andrew Challenger, the senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was launched in November of last year, and broke records as the fastest-growing user base with 100 million monthly active users in January. OpenAI released its latest iteration, GPT-4, just last month. The bot is able to simulate human-like conversations with users based on prompts it is given.

The growth in power among AI systems has been lauded by some tech leaders as having the ability to better the world, where industries can benefit from having error-free processors to rely on. The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has even compared the technology to the Manhattan Project, when the first ​nuclear weapons were developed during World War II.

Last week, however, thousands of tech experts, leaders and others signed an open letter published by nonprofit Future of Life warning that AI labs should pause research on any program more powerful that GPT-4.

"AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research[1] and acknowledged by top AI labs," the letter, signed by tech leaders such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, began.

The letter says the labs should use such a pause to hash out "and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts."

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.