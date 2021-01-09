Consumer Technology Association CEO: COVID has sped up our use of tech, don't let government derail innovation

The coronavirus pandemic has sped our embrace of technology – for work, school, health, entertainment, connecting with loved ones – and spurred innovation around the globe.

But tech companies are facing scrutiny and criticism by government. Attacks range from questioning technology's benefit to society to accusations of monopolistic behavior.

Short-sighted legislative proposals include limits on acquisitions of smaller companies and bans on platforms selling their own products.

Some legislators even want to break up leading American tech companies – the crown jewels of the U.S. economy. These proposals, if passed, would hurt our tech leadership, throttle innovation, limit consumer choice, and hit hard the retirement accounts and savings of many Americans.

More, they would cut investments and threaten American startups looking for investors.

As new policymakers take power in Washington, we ask they reflect on how game-changing innovations improve our lives – now and in decades to come.

Four in 10 U.S. workers are now working from home. Nine in 10 households with school-age kids are learning remotely at least part-time. We’re able to work and learn remotely thanks to high-speed internet, video conferencing tools and affordable laptops. Telehealth and fitness devices are transforming medicine and keeping us healthy.

This week, CES(R) 2021 – the world’s most influential tech event – breaks new ground with an all-digital format.

We are using innovations in virtual meetings, predictive intelligence and online exhibitor showcases. From policy conversations around how technology can improve health, the development of self-driving vehicles, and the future of cybersecurity – CES 2021 will convene thought leaders to discuss these important policy topics and more.

Technology is keeping us fit, engaged and connected as we quarantine. From activity trackers, streaming workout sessions and digital fitness trainers to sleep monitors and allergen detectors, technology helps us understand how we can live healthier and more active lives.

Smart speakers offer seniors and people with disabilities greater independence in their homes, harnessing artificial intelligence to make video calls, offer medication and appointment reminders, order groceries and even hail an Uber or Lyft – all by voice.

As we soon shift from our homes and back into public life, new technologies such as air filtration systems, biometric scanners and occupancy sensors will help keep us safe as we return to work and school.

These technologies will help us be human again with other humans as they ensure crowd-friendly spaces and entertainment zones. And until it’s safer to venture out, major content players such as WarnerMedia are streaming movies to our homes at the same time films arrive in theaters.

Even as technology smooths our transition, our government needs to plan for our nation's future.

Americans lost millions of jobs to the pandemic. Yet three in four technology companies cannot find candidates with the right skills and abilities, according to a Consumer Technology Association survey.

Matching business needs with skilled workers requires innovative solutions – from rethinking education to changing recruiting practices to launching apprenticeships to creating new upskilling programs. The 117th Congress can help by focusing on job creation and training.

Filling American tech jobs also requires a fresh look at immigration reform, with an emphasis on high-skilled immigration policy.

Eager immigrants create new companies and American jobs at a high level. Indeed, immigrants are 80% more likely to start a business than those born in the U.S., and the number of jobs created by these immigrant-founded firms is 42% higher than native-born founded firms.

The incoming Biden administration can also help our competitiveness by stabilizing trade relationships and promoting our crown jewel companies and world-leading startup ecosystem. This includes a fact-based look at Section 230, the cornerstone of free speech online, and ensuring it continues to provide protections to companies both large and small.

More, many emerging technologies getting us through this pandemic are built on cutting-edge innovations like 5G, digital health and AI. Government regulatory efforts should promote U.S. leadership in these technologies, and avoid top-down mandates that would stifle innovation.

As the next Congress considers legislation related to these critical tech issues, lawmakers must consider whether a bill 1) enhances U.S. innovation; 2) encourages investment in startups and small businesses; 3) is forward-looking; 4) promotes clarity and provides rational and clear guardrails within which companies can operate; and 5) makes U.S. companies more competitive globally.

American tech companies are the envy of the world. China is spending billions to catch and surpass our nation’s most innovative companies. Europe targets our tech companies with protectionist rules. If we implement rules restricting flexibility or creating new barriers to entrepreneurship and innovation, we will bolster the efforts of competitor nations.

As we emerge from one of the most challenging periods in U.S. history, industry leaders and policymakers must double down on innovation – working together to restore stability to our nation’s economy.

Gary Shapiro is president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, the U.S. trade association representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies and which owns and produces CES® — The Global Stage for Innovation.