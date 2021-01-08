US economy unexpectedly cuts 140,000 jobs in December as COVID surge threatens recovery

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, the first decline in seven months as a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide triggered a fresh wave of shutdowns and derailed the labor market's recovery.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report, released Friday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment edged higher to 6.8% and the economy added 71,000 jobs.

In total, the U.S. has recovered roughly half of the 22 million jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic. There are still about 9.8 million more Americans out of work than there were in February before the crisis began.

“December’s disappointing jobs report caps a rollercoaster year for the U.S. economy, which started 2020 on a high note before taking a pandemic-induced plunge,” Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank, said. "There is a lot of uncertainty about the path of the virus and the economy, but the vaccines and the recent passage of more coronavirus relief provide hope as we try to get to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic .”

