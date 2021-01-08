Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

US economy unexpectedly cuts 140,000 jobs in December as COVID surge threatens recovery

Economists expected employers to have added just 71,000 jobs in December

close
Wall Street Journal assistant editorial page editor James Freeman, FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell, EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Courtney, FreedomWorks economist Steve Moore, Wall Street Journal senior writer Jon Hilsenrath, FOX Business’ Charles Payne and Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg on the October jobs report. video

Here’s where the jobs are in the US

Wall Street Journal assistant editorial page editor James Freeman, FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell, EmployBridge chief workforce analyst Joanie Courtney, FreedomWorks economist Steve Moore, Wall Street Journal senior writer Jon Hilsenrath, FOX Business’ Charles Payne and Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg on the October jobs report.

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, the first decline in seven months as a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide triggered a fresh wave of shutdowns and derailed the labor market's recovery.

Continue Reading Below

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report, released Friday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment edged higher to 6.8% and the economy added 71,000 jobs.

In total, the U.S. has recovered roughly half of the 22 million jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic. There are still about 9.8 million more Americans out of work than there were in February before the crisis began.

“December’s disappointing jobs report caps a rollercoaster year for the U.S. economy, which started 2020 on a high note before taking a pandemic-induced plunge,” Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank, said. "There is a lot of uncertainty about the path of the virus and the economy, but the vaccines and the recent passage of more coronavirus relief provide hope as we try to get to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic .”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.