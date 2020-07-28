Expand / Collapse search
Consumer Electronics Show

CES Las Vegas canceled, 2021 tech gathering to take place online

CES is testing the limits of a virtual conference

CES cancels Vegas event, goes online-only

The 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, which will take place in January, is going completely digital. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.

The Consumer Electronics Show, which attracted more than 170,000 attendees in January 2020, is going virtual for its 2021 conference, organizers announced on Tuesday.

"With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," CES said in a statement.

CES is organized by the Consumer Technology Association and has been running for more than 50 years.

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman speaks about the short-form video streaming service for mobile Quibi during a keynote address Jan. 8, 2020, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

"CES 2021 will continue to be a platform to launch products, engage with global brands and define the future of the tech industry," the statement continued.

CES 2020 keynote speakers included Ivanka TrumpMarc Benioff of Salesforce, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

