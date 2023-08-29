ChatGPT offers 'business' version of artificial intelligence amid declining popularity

Artificial intelligence development firm OpenAI has announced a business version of its popular ChatGPT bot.

The new product, dubbed ChatGPT Enterprise, is touted as the most powerful version of the company's AI technology yet.

"Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data," OpenAI said in its announcement.

The premium version of the chatbot will provide enhanced security and privacy features catering to major companies.

It also provides unlimited use and higher performance speeds, according to its developers.

"ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files. ChatGPT Enterprise also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter," Open AI claimed.

The company added, "This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it's for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script."

Open AI has boasted about its adoption by major corporations across the world, reporting business with over 80% of Fortune 500 companies.

Clients include corporate heavyweights, including the Carlyle Group, PricewaterhouseCoopers International, Canva and Estée Lauder Companies.

Private use of the chatbot has seen less consistent numbers — internet data firm Similarweb released a report finding ChatGPT's web traffic fell by 9.7% in June.

The chat program saw a nearly identical decline again in July — 9.6% less than in June.

ChatGPT is working to stay ahead as it contends against a rapidly expanding ecosystem of rival AI firms.

Google Bard is perhaps the program's most fierce competitor as the long-standing internet juggernaut attempts to surge to the forefront of AI's lightning-fast development.