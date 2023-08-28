Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg slated to brief U.S. senators on AI next month

X Corp. Chairman Elon Musk and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg will brief U.S. senators on artificial intelligence next month.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked Musk and Zuckerberg to speak at the future forum, Fox Business has learned. Schumer has held AI talks over the past three months.

The event is planned for September 13. Other speakers will include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Musk met Schumer back in April to discuss AI, telling reporters that the talk was "good."

"We talked about the future," Musk said after the meeting. "We talked about AI and the economy."

