Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg slated to brief U.S. senators on AI next month

Elon Musk and Chuck Schumer have discussed AI before

X Corp. Chairman Elon Musk and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg will brief U.S. senators on artificial intelligence next month.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked Musk and Zuckerberg to speak at the future forum, Fox Business has learned. Schumer has held AI talks over the past three months.

The event is planned for September 13. Other speakers will include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Musk met Schumer back in April to discuss AI, telling reporters that the talk was "good."

Zuckerberg, Musk

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg (L) and X Corp.'s Elon Musk (R). (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We talked about the future," Musk said after the meeting. "We talked about AI and the economy."

Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for more updates.

