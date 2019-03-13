Breaking up big tech isn't the right move, but adding regulation is: Rep. Gregory Meeks

A new rallying cry among some Democrats is to "break up big tech" which has become a key talking point for 2020 presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

But not all Democrats agree that breaking up companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google is the way to go.

“Technology moves so fast, so quickly. I think there is a role for Congress to play, but I also think there's a huge role for the regulators to play,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said on FOX Business' “Bulls & Bears” Wednesday. “We need the regulators to try to keep up and be as innovative as the tech companies.”

Meeks adds that using old solutions to solve new problems is pointless as Facebook and other big tech companies have evolved beyond the previous methods and simply dismantling a company will not solve the issues in the long term.

Facebook, along with some of the largest tech companies, have received bipartisan criticism for invading personal privacy and being involved in numerous scandals, but lawmakers are still debating on how best to deal with such issues.