Trump blasts AOC & 2020 Democrats push to socialism

President Trump slammed both Democrats and the Green New Deal during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Nothing is more extreme than the Democrats’ plan to completely take over American energy and completely destroy America’s economy through their new $100 trillion Green New Deal,” Trump said on Saturday.

According to a recent American Action Forum study, the Green New Deal would cost up to $93 trillion, or over $600,000 per U.S. household.

The Green New deal, which was introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), has gained traction throughout the Democrat party with multiple 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls backing the proposal.

District Media Group president Beverly Hallberg described Ocasio-Cortez’s plan as a potential lesson for young voters being drawn to progressive plans.

“We’re now having a thorough conversation about what socialism is. A lot of young people, about a 1/3 of them, think that socialism is great," Hallberg said on FOX Business’ “Kennedy” Monday. "They think it’s just an expansion of the social safety net, when the reality is it’s actually government ownership of everything."

FBN’s “Kennedy” accused Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Democrats pushing policies like the Green New Deal of trying to further expand the government’s grip on American life.

“That’s what someone like AOC is going for, that the government has to mandate that we have high speed rail and get rid of most air travel” she said.

Republicans and the president have continuously attacked the proposal and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced last month that the Senate will vote on the deal later this year.