Socialism & capitalism can coexist, Democratic strategist says

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted capitalism during an appearance at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

In front of what was reportedly the largest crowd at the venue, Ocasio-Cortez told the audience:

“[Capitalism] means that we seek and prioritize profit and the accumulation of money above all else and we seek it at any human and environmental cost,” she said. “To me -- that ideology is not sustainable, and cannot be redeemed.”

However Democratic strategist Jason Nichols doesn’t agree with the freshman Congresswoman.

“I think it’s much more complicated than the way she stated it,” Nichols told FOX Business’s Maria Bartiromo. “I think that capitalism and elements of socialism can actually co-exist and I think that’s one of the things that people aren’t talking about.”

Nichols said there is evidence that socialism exists in American society today and her statement is an "oversplication."

“We have elements of socialism in our society right now, from Social Security to Medicare,” he said. “And these are socialist programs that exist within a capitalist framework."

But Nichols sees merit in some of the Congresswoman’s ideas, including parts of the Green New Deal.

“Having Medicare for people, having health care for people, having a clean environment—those can exist within a capitalist framework,” he said. “And I think we also don’t have to be scared of socialism.”

However, in Nichols opinion, the self-described Democratic socialist doesn’t fully understand socialism.

“What she calls socialism isn’t really socialism,” he said. “If she really understood that the Nordic model is actually social democracy, that’s totally different than democratic socialism.”