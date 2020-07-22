Brands that pulled Facebook ads with #StopHateForProfit campaign

Hundreds of advertisers, non-profit organizations and people began boycotting Facebook for not doing enough to stop hate speech on the social media platform starting on July 1.

A campaign backed by the NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, Sleeping Giants and other activist organizations, called Stop Hate for Profit, called on businesses to stop advertising on the site in June after the death of George Floyd.

"We know what Facebook did," the campaign's website reads. "They allowed incitement to violence against protesters fighting for racial justice in America in the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Rashard Brooks and so many others."

Facebook users won't see any ads from these big brands on the platform any time soon:

Adidas

Ben & Jerry's

Best Buy

Birchbox

Boeing

Burton

Chobani

Clif Bar & Company

Coca-Cola

CVS

Denny's

Disney+

Dunkin Donuts

Eddie Bauer

Eileen Fischer

Ford

Gamestop

Habitat for Humanity

Hershey

Honda

KIND

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Levi's

lululemon

Madewell

Mozilla

Patagonia

Pfizer

Puma

Reebok

REI

Sesame Street

SodaStream

The Body Shop

The North Face

Unilever

Upwork

Vans

Verizon

Viber

Walgreens

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

A full list of brands can be viewed on the campaign's website.

Major nonprofit organizations that stopped advertising on Facebook include Black Lives Matter, Boston Children's Hospital, DoSomething.org, Main Street Alliance, The Catholic University of America and others.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told employees during a town hall that his "guess is that all these advertisers will be back on the platform soon enough," according to a transcript obtained by The Information.

A Facebook spokesperson previously told FOX Business that the company only makes "policy changes based on principles, not revenue pressures."

"We take these matters very seriously and respect the feedback from our partners. We’re making real progress keeping hate speech off our platform, and we don't benefit from this kind of content," the spokesperson said. "But as we've said, we make policy changes based on principles, not revenue pressures."

Civil rights auditors hired by Facebook to analyze the company's efforts to make the platform safe and remove hate speech criticized the platform for not taking down President Trump's posts about mail-in ballot fraud. Twitter labeled the same posts from Trump posted to its platform with fact-check information.

"Facebook's failure to remove the Trump voting-related posts and close enforcement gaps seems to reflect a statement of values that protecting free expression is more important than other stated company values," the auditors wrote.

Facebook previously had a policy that said the website would not fact-check politicians in an effort to give users the opportunity to make their own conclusions about a politician's posts. The platform has updated those policies so that it will start labeling content it previously would not have flagged if they were deemed "newsworthy," including posts from politicians.

