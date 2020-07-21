Expand / Collapse search
Facebook puts disclaimer on Trump post on mail-in voting

Disclaimer redirects users to details from a US government website on how to vote in the 2020 elections

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 21

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Tuesday placed a "voting info" disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump's post on mail-in voting.

"Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation's History! #RIGGEDELECTION," Trump wrote in the post.

The disclaimer by Facebook on the post redirects users to details from a U.S. government website on how to vote in the 2020 elections.

